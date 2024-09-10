66.7 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Golf Junior Patton Samuels wins Golfweek Fall Challenge, Govs finish Third

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Golf's Patton Samuels’ Bogey-Free Performance Earns Him Medalist Honors at Golfweek Fall Challenge. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfPawleys Island, SC – Playing in his first tournament for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, Patton Samuels shot a bogey-free, 15-under 201 to win the Golfweek Fall Challenge, Tuesday, at True Blue Golf Club.

Samuels fired a four-under 68 in the final round at the par-72, 6,971-yard track to card the third-best 54-hole score in Austin Peay State University history. Smith’s three-round score of 201 is tied with Justin Metzger’s 201 at the 2007 Belmont Invitational and is two shots off Erik Barnes’ program record of 199 at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.

Samuels is the first Austin Peay State University men’s golfer to win individual medalist honors since Marco Iten won the 2014 NCAA Auburn Regional.  

As a team, the Governors finished third and shot 17-under 847 in head coach Easton Key’s Austin Peay State University debut. The Govs 847 is their best team score since shooting 17-under 847 at the 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at the Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee. ­

Arkansas State won the tournament with a score of 35-under 277, and Wright State finished in second place at 23-under 841. Samuels, who carded four birdies in the final round, beat Wright State’s Andrew Flynn by two strokes for the individual title.

Reece Britt carded his second-straight two-under 70 in the final round to pick up two spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for eighth with an aggregate score of five-under 211. Seth Smith also carded a second-straight one-under 71; he finished tied for 23rd at even-par 216.

Freshman Grady Cox carded the final counting score for Austin Peay State University, shooting one-over 73 to finish his first collegiate tournament tied for 36th with a score of three-over 219. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Caleb Brummitt shot an 85 to finish the Golfweek Fall Challenge in 83rd with a three-round score of 247.

Finally, Michael Long, who was playing as an individual, carded a third-round 82 to finish the tournament in 73rd with a score of 234.

Samuels and the APSU Govs tee off their second event under Key when they return to the home state for UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, September 16th-17th, at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

