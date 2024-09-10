Clarksville Gas and Water Department Delays Appreciation Days Amid Storm Forecast, New Dates Pending

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) regrets to postpone customer appreciation days planned for September 12th and 13th, 2024, due to the forecast of inclement weather on Thursday and Friday.

Once finalized, Clarksville Gas and Water will announce new event dates by local news, social media outlets, and on their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Customer appreciation days will consist of a Gas & Water open house where customers may learn about the department’s operations and ask questions. Free lunches, giveaways, and important awareness information will also be available at their customer service centers located at 111 Cunningham Lane and 2215 Madison Street while supplies will last.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

