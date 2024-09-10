Lantern Tour, Bell Witch Lecture Highlight Historic Collinsville’s Evening Event on September 14th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County has announced it will host a special presentation and lantern tour on Saturday, September 14th, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm, with Bell Witch researcher Pat Fitzhugh.

The previously announced “Storytelling By Day & By Night” event on September 14th has been canceled. However, Historic Collinsville will be open during its regular hours for general admission on September 14th, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

On September 14th from 7:00pm to 10:00pm, author, paranormal investigator, and researcher Pat Fitzhugh of The Bell Witch Site will be presenting a full Bell Witch lecture, Q&A, and book signing, and will lead an after dark lantern tour of a few old structures on the grounds of Historic Collinsville. Guides will be at each structure to tell its story. Refreshments will be offered for sale. Free admission.

Tentative Schedule

6:00pm – Gates open. Free admission & refreshments for sale

7:00pm-8:00pm – Bell Witch Lecture: History & Legend

8:00pm-9:00pm – Meet & Greet, Q&A, Book Sales & Signing

9:00pm-10:00pm – Guided Lantern Tour

Guests must be prepared to be outdoors, walking up and down hills on uneven ground and loose gravel.

More information is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century.

It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. Visit Clarksville manages and markets the property.