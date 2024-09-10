Nashville Sounds Unable to Overcome Early Memphis Redbirds Lead in 5-3 Defeat

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (73-64, 35-27) found themselves in an early hole and weren’t able to overcome it as they fell to the Memphis Redbirds (69-70, 31-33), 5-3, on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds fell behind early from a solo home run by Nolan Gorman. The Redbirds tacked on four more runs in the second, which included Gorman’s second home run of the game that barely snuck over the wall at the short porch in right field.

Brian Navarreto got Nashville in the run column in the second inning on a flare with two outs that dropped into right field to score Tyler Black. In his next at-bat, he roped a ground ball through the left side to score Carlos Rodriguez. Freddy Zamora followed with a sacrifice fly to bring the score to 5-3.

Logan Henderson (1-3) got roughed up a bit in his start for the Sounds and forced them to turn to the bullpen earlier than expected. Garrett Stallings entered in the third inning and was excellent. He did not give up any runs across four innings on an efficient 51 pitches. He inducted double plays to end both the fourth and sixth innings which helped keep the Sounds within striking distance.

After the early hiccup on the pitching side, the bullpen showed why it’s the best in Triple-A. Stallings (4.0 IP), Craig Yoho (1.2 IP), Kevin Herget (0.1 IP) and Enoli Paredes (1.0 IP) worked effectively through the Memphis order with little threat over the final seven innings.

The bottom of the order of Rodriguez, Chris Roller and Navarreto combined for seven of the Sounds 10 hits. Nashville had base runners on base in seven of the nine innings, but the early deficit was too much to overcome as they dropped the series opener.

The Sounds and Redbirds continue their series tomorrow night. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (9-8, 4.47) is on the bump for Nashville. He will face off against right-hander Sem Robberse (5-4, 4.40) for Memphis. The first pitch is expected at 6:35pm central from Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Carlos Rodriguez (3-for-4, R) had his second three-hit game with Nashville and was his 10 th overall this season with at least three knocks. In September, Rodriguez is hitting .286 (6-for-21) with a .400 on-base percentage.

overall this season with at least three knocks. In September, Rodriguez is hitting .286 (6-for-21) with a .400 on-base percentage. Garrett Stallings (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) put forth another tremendous outing. Over his last six appearances, Stallings has given up just one earned run in 13.1 innings.

Chris Roller (2-for-4, R, 2B) continued to say hot this month. In September, he is hitting .292 (7-for-24) with three home runs, five runs scored and six RBI.

