APSU Volleyball’s Tayler Baron Named to the Blue Raider Bash All-Tournament Team

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team’s Tayler Baron of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team was named to the Blue Raider Bash All-Tournament Team, Tuesday.

The freshman totaled 44 digs over three matches, with a high of 18 against Southeast Missouri on September 6th. She had 10 assists over the weekend, with six against the Redhawks. The Lascassas, Tennessee native had three service aces during the tournament, two against SEMO.

Baron and the rest of the APSU Govs are back in action this weekend at the Lindenwood Invitational on September 14th, in St. Charles, Missouri.