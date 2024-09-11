Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Secures 18 Wins in Dominant Fall Season Opener

Oakland City, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team picked up 12 singles and six doubles wins in its fall opener on Wednesday.

Sota Minami and Giovanni Becchis kicked the first match off for the Governors with 6-2 doubles win over Juanes Pinto and Christian Salmeron. Tom Bolton and Bodi Van Galen defeated Willem Cilliers and Augustin Siufi, 7-6 (6). Javier Tortajada and Riichi Nagatake took a 6-2 win over Lukas Raible and Matias Rocha.

On court five, Hogan Stoker and Glen Arnet defeated Gerardo Gopar and George Tsioumas, 7-6. Nelson Ramos and Jose Andress Perez Perez defeated Aeneas Schuab on court three, 7-5.

In singles matches, Becchis took a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Siufi on court two. Schuab defeated Salmeron on court three, 6-2, 6-4. Tom Bolton took his match against Pinto on court four, 6-3, 6-4 followed by Tortajada defeating Ramos, 6-3, 6-3 on court five. Glen Arnet bested Sidhu on court six, 6-1, 6-0, with Van Galen defeating Cilliers, 6-4, 7-6, on court seven.

Schaub and Minami got things started for the APSU Govs in the second match, defeating Nelson Ramos and Perez Perez, 6-2, on court one. Bolton and Becchis took a 6-1 victory over Lukas Raible and Christian Salmeron on court two.

Minami came back to defeat Siufi in singles matches on court one, 2-6, 6-1, 10-Becchis bested Christian Salmeron, 6-3, 6-1 on court two while Shaub got the 5-7, 6-6 (6), 12-10 win over Perez Perez on court three. Bolton and Arnet rounded out the match for theAPSU Govs with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ivancevic and a 6-3, 6-4 win over Raible, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, October 4th-5th, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

