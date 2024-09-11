Clarksville Police Respond to Three-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus, No Children Aboard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a three-vehicle crash that involved a Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) school bus.

The school bus did not have any children passengers at the time of the crash, and the bus driver was not injured. The crash occurred at approximately 2:47pm on Trenton Road and Kennedy Road.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time. The crash is causing traffic congestion and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the crash scene can be cleared.

No other information is available for release at this time.