73.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 12, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Respond to Three-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus, No Children Aboard
News

Clarksville Police Respond to Three-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus, No Children Aboard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a three-vehicle crash that involved a Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) school bus.

The school bus did not have any children passengers at the time of the crash, and the bus driver was not injured. The crash occurred at approximately 2:47pm on Trenton Road and Kennedy Road.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time. The crash is causing traffic congestion and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the crash scene can be cleared.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Previous article
APSU Volleyball’s Tayler Baron Named to the Blue Raider Bash All-Tournament Team
Next article
Tennessee Health Department Confirms Positive Measles Case, No Additional Cases Reported
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online