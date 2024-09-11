Philippine Independence Day & Hometown Feast celebration: Celebrating Filipino Culture in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Filipino American International Association, also known as Kadiwa, recently held its annual Philippine Independence Day & Hometown Feast celebration. The beautiful event came alive with vibrant colors and rich traditions of Filipino culture during a festive celebration.

The event featured enchanting traditional Philippine dances, a charming children’s beauty pageant, and a feast of authentic Filipino cuisine. Local Filipino business owners and community members united in showcasing their heritage and sharing invaluable cultural diversity to our city.

The event also doubled as a fundraising event to support the local community and other nonprofit organizations in Clarksville. The celebration was a testament to the warmth and generosity of the Filipino community, highlighting their contributions to Clarksville’s multicultural tapestry.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who participated and a special thank you to the gracious and lovely Ms. Marylou Mattingly and her team of hard-working volunteers for organizing and making this memorable celebration possible, adding a special richness to Clarksville.

Photo Gallery