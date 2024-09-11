73.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 12, 2024
HomeArts/LeisurePhilippine Independence Day & Hometown Feast celebration: Celebrating Filipino Culture in Clarksville
Arts/Leisure

Philippine Independence Day & Hometown Feast celebration: Celebrating Filipino Culture in Clarksville

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Philippine Independence Day Celebration. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Philippine Independence Day Celebration. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Filipino American International Association, also known as Kadiwa, recently held its annual Philippine Independence Day & Hometown Feast celebration. The beautiful event came alive with vibrant colors and rich traditions of Filipino culture during a festive celebration.

The event featured enchanting traditional Philippine dances, a charming children’s beauty pageant, and a feast of authentic Filipino cuisine. Local Filipino business owners and community members united in showcasing their heritage and sharing invaluable cultural diversity to our city.

The event also doubled as a fundraising event to support the local community and other nonprofit organizations in Clarksville. The celebration was a testament to the warmth and generosity of the Filipino community, highlighting their contributions to Clarksville’s multicultural tapestry.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who participated and a special thank you to the gracious and lovely Ms. Marylou Mattingly and her team of hard-working volunteers for organizing and making this memorable celebration possible, adding a special richness to Clarksville.

Photo Gallery

