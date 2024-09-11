88.8 F
Tennessee Health Department Confirms Positive Measles Case, No Additional Cases Reported

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a single positive measles test of a Tennessee resident who recently traveled internationally, spent time in Kentucky during the infectious period, and is now recovering from the virus.

TDH has not identified additional positive measles cases in Tennessee, and no additional details are available about Tennessee’s positive measles case.

The measles virus can spread through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes. Measles symptoms can include fever, headache, and generally not feeling well,

followed by fever, rash, cough, red eyes, or congestion. The illness is typically accompanied by a red, spotty rash that begins on the face and spreads over the body.

Measles is a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease, so it’s important to report suspected measles cases immediately to TDH at 615-741-7247.

More information for the public and for providers about measles is available on this page of the TDH website.

The last year in which TDH reported positive measles cases in Tennessee was 2019.

