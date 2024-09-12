APSU’s Govs Success Institute Program Helps First-Year Students Thrive, Boosts Confidence and Connections

Clarksville, TN – When Alaila Malave arrived at Austin Peay State University (APSU) for the Govs Success Institute (GSI), she was overwhelmed.

“I came by myself here, so I got here, and they told us to go to our hall lobby, and I didn’t know what that meant,” said the first-generation college student and self-described introvert from Columbia, Tennessee. “I was very stressed out.”

But within days, Malave’s perspective shifted.

“I loved it,” she said. “It‘s very welcoming here. They make you feel very comfortable.”

Malave’s transformation is what the GSI program, launched this summer, aims to achieve. The week-long initiative targets first-year residential students, particularly those identified as needing additional support, providing a comprehensive introduction to college life before the semester begins.

The program was a perfect fit for Malave, who is majoring in business marketing and minoring in psychology.

“I felt like it would be a great thing for me to do,” she said. “Anything for me to succeed, I’m going to do.”

Building Community and Confidence

The GSI’s impact extends beyond familiarizing students with campus life. Rashad Cockrell, director of community belonging at Austin Peay, emphasized the program’s role in building lasting connections.

“We are trying to make sure they have a community where they talk to each other and learn more about each other,” he said.

The focus on community-building resonated strongly with participants. By the end of the program, 96% of students reported successfully building or strengthening relationships. The same percentage strongly agreed they felt confident in their ability to perform well academically at APSU.

For Malave, the program’s impact was transformative.

“I went from not talking at all in the first two days to helping others and being there for them by the end of the program,” she said.

The survey data shows a 22% increase in students feeling comfortable asking staff and peers for help. Malave’s growth led to her winning the program’s Outstanding Participant Award, given to the student who best embodied GSI’s goals.

Comprehensive College Preparation

The GSI’s approach includes team-building activities, academic workshops, and introductions to campus resources. Students visited APSU President Mike Licari’s house for a cookout, tackled a ropes course, and engaged in community service. These experiences contributed to a 100% satisfaction rate with the program’s team-building activities and leadership sessions.

Cockrell noted the program’s importance for first-generation college students.

“Most of the participants were first-generation college students, so they didn’t have the knowledge from their parents or siblings on how to navigate college,” he said.

The program addressed this gap, resulting in a 58% increase in students strongly agreeing they were familiar with on-campus offices and resources.

“Govs Success Institute is making a tangible difference by fostering self-confidence and community among our students,” said Dr. Lindsey Gilmore, associate vice president for campus engagement. “I’m excited to watch their continued development at APSU.”

Malave’s experience underscores the program’s long-term impact.

“Without that program, I feel like I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” she said. “That program really set me up for the first week of school.”

Her sentiment is echoed in the survey results, showing a 45% increase in students feeling strongly prepared for their first year at Austin Peay State University.

Dr. Christopher Clarke, Austin Peay State University’s assistant vice president for community belonging and success, sees the GSI as a key component of the university’s commitment to student success.

“The more students are connected academically, socially, and to the community, the more likely they are to persist,” he said.

Planning for the Future

The GSI team has ambitious plans. They aim to create a living-learning community for participants and involve past participants as mentors. The program will engage with students throughout their college career, with monthly meetings and potential cohort-style general education courses.

Clarke emphasized the program’s long-term vision: “We want to make sure that we set our first-year, first-time students off to a good start and follow them throughout.”

Dr. Leonard Clemons, vice president for Student Affairs, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the program’s data-driven approach.

“We are so happy this inaugural program is impactful and serves as an example of turning data into action to create more engaging student experiences to support their success,” he said.

As Malave and her fellow GSI participants start their first semester at APSU, they carry knowledge of campus resources and a sense of belonging and confidence.

“It feels very like home,” she said. “I feel comfortable here, and I’m not a person that feels comfortable in a lot of different places.”

For more information about the Govs Success Institute, contact the Office of Community Belonging & Success at cbs@apsu.edu.

Student Testimonials

“I like that we were educated on everything our campus offers. I feel like GSI really put me in the right spot coming into my freshman year.”

“I really enjoyed the information, getting to know some of my peers that I might see on campus, and the evening activities … they were really fun, especially after a long day.”

“I’ve learned all the provided programs at APSU that will help me with my next four years attending this university. This program also created a space of belonging and support for everyone. I enjoyed getting to know wonderful people from across Tennessee and the country.”



“I would love to be an ambassador for future GSI cohorts if the opportunity presents itself. And I am extremely grateful I was allowed to have this experience and that this was my first community I was a part of.”