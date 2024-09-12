Austin Peay State University Cross Country Prepares for Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams travel to Huntsville, Alabama for the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Cross Country Park, hosted by Jacksonville State.

The APSU Govs are coming off a strong opener at the Belmont Opener in Nashville. They were led by Shaye Foster, who had a personal best 5K with a time of 19:24.1.

The meet is hosted by Jacksonville State, Asha Gibson-Smith’s alma mater. The Men’s 8k will being at 9:00am CT, and the Women’s 5k will being at 10:00am CT.

