Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council Calls for Artwork Submissions for 2025 Notecards

Clarksville Arts and Heritage CouncilClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council (AHC) is seeking artists interested in having their work featured in the second annual limited-edition set of 12 notecards.  Each card will feature an artist’s work and offer information about the artist.

Submitted work will be juried to determine which pieces will be featured on notecards as well as which artwork will be selected for a larger limited-edition print.

This year’s cards will feature work related to Montgomery County, Tennessee.  Artwork may focus on a detail from a building or piece of public art or a scene from Downtown Clarksville, or it may depict a view of a farm, county road, or local park.  Literally, the sky is the limit, as long as it is observed in Montgomery County.

 

Artwork will be accepted via email (ahdc@artsandheritage.us) and mail (PO Box 555, Clarksville TN 37041) until Friday, October 4th, 2024, at 4:30pm. Submitted images must be in JPEG format with at least a 300 dpi resolution. They may be horizontally- or vertically-oriented and should be roughly in a 5? x 7? format. A juror will select the work to be printed. Please submit no more than two pieces.

Interested artists can find more information and download the 2025 Arts & Heritage Notecards application at www.artsandheritage.us/files/Notecard2025_Application.pdf.

