Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council Calls for Artwork Submissions for 2025 Notecards

– The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council (AHC) is seeking artists interested in having their work featured in the second annual limited-edition set of 12 notecards. Each card will feature an artist’s work and offer information about the artist.

Submitted work will be juried to determine which pieces will be featured on notecards as well as which artwork will be selected for a larger limited-edition print.

This year’s cards will feature work related to Montgomery County, Tennessee. Artwork may focus on a detail from a building or piece of public art or a scene from Downtown Clarksville, or it may depict a view of a farm, county road, or local park. Literally, the sky is the limit, as long as it is observed in Montgomery County.