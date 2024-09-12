Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds Postponed Due to Tropical Depression Francine

Nashville, TN – Due to impending inclement weather from Tropical Depression Francine, the Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds game for Thursday, September 12th, 2024, has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 14th starting at 5:05pm. Gates will open at 4:30pm and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

Fans with a ticket to tonight’s game can exchange it for any future 2024 or March-April 2025 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.

Fans with a ticket to Saturday’s originally scheduled 6:35pm game will be treated to two games for the price of one.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.