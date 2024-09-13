APSU Men’s Golf junior Patton Samuels earns ASUN Golfer of the Week honors

Jacksonville, FL – After winning the first tournament he played for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, Patton Samuels was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week for the first time, the league announced Thursday.

After transferring from Ole Miss, Samuels fired a bogey-free, 15-under 201 to win the Golfweek Fall Challenge in his first ever appearance for the APSU Govs. Samuels carded 15 birdies en route to a two-stroke win at True Blue Golf Club.

Samuels’ opened the tournament with a four-under 68 before carding a 67 and 68 in the second and third rounds, respectively. Samuels’ three-round score of 201 is tied with Justin Metzger’s 201 at the 2007 Belmont Invitational for the third best tournament score in program history and is just two shots off Erik Barnes’ program record of 199 at the 2008 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.

The Clarksville native’s individual win is the first by an Austin Peay State University men’s golfer to win individual medalist honors since Marco Iten won the 2014 NCAA Auburn Regional.

With Samuels’ leading the way, the Governors finished third and shot 17-under 847 in head coach Easton Key’s Austin Peay State University debut. The Govs 847 is their best team score since shooting 17-under 847 at the 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at the Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee. ­

Samuels is the first Austin Peay State University men’s golfer to win ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week since Reece Britt earned the award on September 7th, 2023.

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when at UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, September 16th-17th, at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.

