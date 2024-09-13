Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Tiny Town Road water outage, lane closure for water valve repair work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve repair work on Tuesday, September 16th, 2024, at 10:00pm that will cause a water outage and low water pressure on Tiny Town Road from address 841 to 949 Tiny Town Road.

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The outer westbound lane on Tiny Town Road will be closed from 939 Tiny Town Road to Summerhaven Road. Motorists will be shifted to the inside westbound lane and are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The water valve repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 7:00am on Tuesday, September 17th.

