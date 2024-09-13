Tennessee Vols Football Aims to Extend Defensive Dominance Against Kent State, Saturday

#7 Tennessee vs. Kent State

Saturday, September 14th | 6:45pm CT / 7:45pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV/Stream: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – No. 7/9 Tennessee Vols football will look to continue its torrid start to the season when it welcomes Kent State to Neyland Stadium for a matchup under the lights on Saturday night.

The Vols enter this weekend’s contest ranked second nationally in scoring offense at 60.0 points per game following back-to-back dominating wins over Chattanooga and NC State.

Broadcast Information

Saturday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network with Tom Hart (PxP), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sideline analyst) on the call. Coverage will begin at 7:45pm with kickoff slated for 7:55pm.

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 65 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 161 or 190) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 960), as well as the Varsity App. A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App. A Vol Network celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024.

Bob Kesling (PxP), VFL Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with VFL Jayson Swain handling sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins two hours prior to kickoff at 5:45pm. The pregame show is hosted by John Wilkerson, Brent Hubbs, VFL Jayson Swain and a rotating VFL special guest each week.

The Spanish broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and VFL Fuad Reveiz on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com and the Tennessee Athletics app.

Gameday Information / Timeline

For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee’s 2024 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com.

The gameday timeline as well as other important information is listed below.

Will Call Opens at Gate 21 – 3:45pm.

Truly’s Tailgate Opens – 3:45pm.

Vol Village Opens – 4:15pm.

Vol Walk – 5:30pm.

Gates Open – 5:45pm.

Pride of the Southland Band March – 6:05pm. (Pedestrian Bridge)

Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 7:41pm.

National Anthem/Flyover – 7:43pm.

*Flyover performed by a C-17 from 317th Airlift Squadron – Joint Base Charleston, SC.

Vols Run Through the T – 7:52pm.

Kickoff – 7:55pm.

New Neyland Stadium Fan Enhancements for 2024

A host of new fan enhancements are in place this season.

RockyTopWiFi, Neyland Stadium’s Wi-Fi system, debuted during the 2023 season and is fully functional throughout Neyland Stadium for the 2024 campaign. Fans are encouraged to utilize the network and stay connected on their mobile devices during the game.

Other fan enhancements include but are not limited to upgraded speakers, new televisions, trading cards, commemorative tickets, and various concession upgrades throughout the stadium.

For more information on all the new Neyland Stadium fan enhancements for this season, click HERE.

Tickets and Parking

Tickets for Saturday’s game are officially sold out. Tickets and parking passes to all Tennessee Athletics events, including football, are digital and can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud as well as make the process more convenient for fans.

Fans will gain admission into Neyland Stadium via a unique QR code which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android). Your mobile device is the ticket on gameday. All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold near reader (tap-and-go) icon. PLEASE NOTE: SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS WILL NOT SCAN AT THE GATE AND WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY!

Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue. The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee Athletics events are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, AllVols.com, the venue box office where the athletic event is taking place and Ticketmaster.

A complete step-by-step guide on how to best access and use your digital tickets and parking passes, including diagrams and FAQ is available here.

Tennessee Athletics APP

Fans are encouraged to download the new and improved Tennessee Athletics App, which houses the GBO Zone, allowing fans to play trivia, take part in stadium light shows, and much more.

Search “Tennessee Athletics” in the Apple or Google Play Store or use this LINK to download.

Gameday Events & Activities

Vol Village Presented by Toyota: Vol Village presented by Toyota, serves as the ideal spot to view the Vol Walk and the Pride of Southland Band march. Admission is free to all fans with or without a game ticket. Located across from Circle Park, Vol Village features live music, food trucks and beverage stations, interactive displays and fun activities for all ages.

Vol Village will highlight a new artist or band during each home game with a pregame concert series, providing Vol fans with the ultimate pregame atmosphere. Brian Clay will be this week’s featured artist. Vol Village opens at 4:15pm for Saturday’s game.

Truly’s Tailgate: Located outside Gate 9, fans can stop by for food and drinks at Truly’s Tailgate. Fans may enter Truly’s prior to gates opening without having a ticket scanned. When gates open, fans will need to scan their ticket to enter Truly’s.

New to Truly’s this season is the addition of the Vintage Volunteer Shop, where fans can purchase classic gameday merchandise with all their favorite marks and logos.



Truly’s will open at 3:45pm on Saturday and remain open for the majority of the game, giving fans in the south concourse a variety of food, drinks, television entertainment and additional restroom options. Truly’s will close at the end of the third quarter.



For complete gameday information, visit UTsports.com/gameday.

Need To Know

Defensive Domination

Tennessee’s defense has not surrendered a touchdown in three straight games dating back to last season’s Citrus Bowl victory. That is the longest streak for the Vols since three straight contests in 1985. That year, UT allowed six points to Georgia Tech on October 26th (two field goals), shut out Rutgers on November 2nd, and held Memphis to seven points on Nov. 9 (blocked punt return for a touchdown). In the FBS this season, the UT Vols rank fourth in third-down defense (4-26, .154), sixth in total defense (185.0 ypg), 10th in scoring defense (6.5 ppg), 10th in red zone defense (2-4) and 11th in rushing defense (56.5 ypg).

In last week’s 51-10 win over No. 24/23 NC State, UT’s defense limited the Wolfpack to just 143 yards of total offense (104 passing, 39 rushing) – the fewest yards allowed during the Josh Heupel era. NC State was only able to manage 27 yards of offense in the second half. The Big Orange also racked up 13 tackles for loss on the night – the second most in a game during defensive coordinator Tim Banks‘ tenure.

Sampson’s Super Start

Junior running back Dylan Sampson is off to a stellar start to the 2024 campaign. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native enters week three leading the SEC in total rushing yards (256) and rushing yards per game (128.0) while his five rushing touchdowns are tied for first in the league and third nationally.

Dating back to last season, Sampson has posted three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances and has found pay dirt 13 times in his last 14 games played. During last Saturday’s victory over NC State, Sampson posted a career-best 169 all-purpose yards to go along with two touchdowns to lead the Vols to a rout in Charlotte.

Tennessee Tight End Trio Thriving

UT’s tight end room is the deepest it’s been throughout the Heupel era and has shined early and often through two games this season. All three of the Vols’ primary tight ends – Ethan Daivs, Miles Kitselman and Holden Staes – have already reeled in a touchdown catch this year. Both Kitselman and Staes found the end zone in last weekend’s win over the Wolfpack.

Tennessee’s tight ends have recorded at least one receiving touchdown in four straight games dating back to last season’s victory over Vanderbilt. They have combined for six touchdowns during that four-game stretch, including three this season.

The Neyland Effect

Neyland Stadium is once again one of the nation’s most electric environments and toughest places to play for visiting teams. Over the past two seasons, the Vols are 14-1 inside of its confines, outscoring opponents 709-280. In the Josh Heupel era (since 2021), UT is 19-4 at home and has outscored its opponents 1,038-458 with 16 of those wins coming by double digits. Tennessee’s 14 home wins since the start of the 2022 season are tied for third in the nation and tied for second in the SEC.

Neyland Stadium will be sold out for 15th consecutive game on Saturday. UT has ranked in the top five nationally in attendance in each of the last two seasons, ranking No. 3 in total attendance (713,405) and No. 4 in average attendance (101,915) while leading the SEC in attendance in 2023.

Series History

Tennessee vs. Kent State: 0-0-0 (First Meeting)

Saturday will mark the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the Vols and Golden Flashes.

It will be the third time that UT is facing an opponent from the state of Ohio in the Heupel era and the fourth time taking on a MAC opponent in that span. The Vols defeated Bowling Green, 38-6, in Heupel’s first game on Sept. 2, 2021, and also bested Ball State (59-10 in 2022) and Akron (63-6 in 2022).

Tennessee has a 10-0 record against current (MAC) teams: Akron (3-0), Ball State (1-0), Bowling Green (2-0), Buffalo (1-0), Ohio (2-0) and Northern Illinois (1-0).

About Kent State

Kent State is led by head coach Kenni Burns, who is in his second season with the Golden Flashes after serving as the assistant head coach at Minnesota. Kent State returned nine offensive and six defensive starters from last year’s team that finished 1-11.

The wide receiver duo of Luke Floriea and Chrishon McCray has been effective to start this season with a pair of touchdowns each while accounting for 21 of the team’s 37 receptions and 290 of the squad’s 383 yards through the air. Junior quarterback Devin Kargman has played the majority of the snaps under center through two games and has completed 33 of 66 pass attempts for 374 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Junior defensive end Kameron Olds has led the charge defensively for the Golden Flashes with 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 total tackles and a pass breakup. Fellow defensive lineman Stephen Daley has also been effective, posting three TFLs and a sack to go along with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Linebackers Rocco Nicholl and Mason Woods enter the game tied for the team lead in tackles with 14 apiece.