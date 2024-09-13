Vihuelas de Nashville Secures First Win of Series with Vinny Capra’s Walk-Off Single Against Memphis Redbirds

Nashville, TN – Vinny Capra came through in the clutch, knocking a walk-off, two-out single into center field that gave the Vihuelas de Nashville (74-65, 36-28) a 5-4 win over the Memphis Música (70-71, 32-34) on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

After surrendering the lead in the eighth, Nashville needed a quiet ninth and a run to win it, tied 4-4. Shane Smith (1-0) delivered a 1-2-3 top half, giving his club a chance to send the fans home happy.

Brian Navarreto led off with a single into right field. Though he was put out on Noah Campbell’s fielder’s choice, Campbell moved into scoring position after Freddy Zamora was hit by a pitch. That set the table for Capra, whose sent Kyle Leahy’s (0-4) 1-1 fastball up the middle and delivered the sixth walk-off for Nashville this season.

It was a quiet night overall for the Vihuelas with the bats, but they made the most of some walks to put four runs up in the third inning. Francisco Mejía singled to bring home Zamora, and Tyler Black drew a bases loaded walk from Memphis starter Quinn Mathews to tie the game. Navarreto blooped a single into center that allowed Mejía and Hicklen to score. The four spot was accomplished with just two hits and four walks.

Nashville hurlers came through when they needed to, in a game that included plenty of relievers getting work after yesterday’s rainout. Mitch White gave up a pair of runs in the first two innings.

However, the right-hander buckled down to strike out seven and now allow any more damage through five. Jacob Misiorowski nearly tossed an immaculate inning, striking out the side on 10 pitches and nine strikes in the sixth. Easton McGee worked a quiet seventh before faltering in the eighth, as Memphis scored twice to tie it up.

Navarreto led Nashville with two hits and two RBI in the triumph. Las Vihuelas managed big hits in big spots, finishing 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position (compared to Memphis’ 3-for-12 mark in the same category).

Tomorrow is a doubleheader, with game one beginning at 5:05pm and game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Right-hander Chad Patrick (13-1, 3.09) will face off against left-hander Zack Thompson (3-6, 5.01) in the first one. It’ll be Taylor Clarke (2-4, 4.71) against Gordon Graceffo (10-7, 4.80) in game two.

Post-Game Notes

Vinny Capra had his first walk-off hit this season and the sixth overall for Nashville. Their last walk-off victory came on August 22nd vs. Jacksonville (Christian Arroyo solo home run).

Jacob Misiorowski struck out the side on just 10 pitches in the sixth. The Brewers top-ranked pitching prospect (MLB Pipeline) has struck out six of his last seven batters faced since September 8 and has 20 in 15.2 innings with Nashville.

With a win and Columbus’ 11-1 win over St. Paul, the Sounds remain in fifth place, six games back with nine games remaining (Columbus has 8 games left) in the International League second half standings.

