101st Airborne Division Soldiers to Deploy to Middle East

Fort Campbell, KY – The Department of the Army has announced the upcoming deployment of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “Wings of Destiny” from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to the Middle East as part of the U.S. Central Command’s mission.

This deployment, originating from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will see the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade replacing the 10th Mountain Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade in a one-for-one replacement. The brigade is tasked with providing aviation support to ground forces in the region.

Colonel Tyler Partridge, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, expressed confidence in his unit’s readiness for the mission. “The Wings of Destiny brigade is ready to answer the nation’s call,” said Partridge. “Our Soldiers work every day to expertly employ aircraft in support of the ground force, and we will continue to do so wherever the mission takes us.”

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is known for its pioneering role in vertical envelopment, using advanced equipment and highly trained soldiers. This upcoming deployment highlights the division’s ongoing commitment to prepare for and respond to complex combat environments.

This deployment marks another chapter in the division’s storied history, as they continue to play a pivotal role in U.S. military operations worldwide.