7 Tennessee Football Sets Modern-Day Scoring Records in 71-0 Shutout of Kent State

Knoxville, TN – Dylan Sampson ran for four first-half touchdowns, as No. 7/9 Tennessee Vols football exploded for 37 first-quarter points en route to a record-setting 71-0 shutout of Kent State in front of a sellout crowd of 101,915 on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.



The Vols (3-0) surpassed their previous scoring standard in a quarter (35), which was set in an opening period at home vs. Arkansas on November 11th, 2000. They proceeded to produce a modern-day scoring best in a half as well, rolling up 65 points in the opening 30 minutes to topple the previous pinnacle of 52 in the first half vs. UT Martin on October 22nd, 2022.

Their final point total also was a modern-day best, replacing the old mark from a 70-3 win over the University of Louisiana Monroe on September 23rd, 2000, and it stands as the most generated by the squad from Rocky Top since 1929.



Additionally, Saturday night’s scoring onslaught vs. the Golden Flashes (0-3) made it the first time since 1913 and only the second time in program annals that the Big Orange tallied 50 points in each of its first three games. UT put 69 and 51 on the scoreboard in its first two outings this season vs. Chattanooga and NC State, while the 1913 squad featured a 58-0 win over Carson-Newman, a 95-0 whitewashing of Athens and a 75-0 shutout of Maryville.

Individually, Sampson rushed for 66 yards and three scores in the first 15 minutes and finished with 101 yards and four TDs on 13 attempts. He became the first Vol in the modern era with four rushing touchdowns in a half and tied the modern-day school single-game record with that total. DeSean Bishop joined Sampson with a 100-yard day of his own, carding his first effort above the century mark as a Vol with 120 yards and a career-high two touchdowns on only seven carries.Quarterback Nico Iamaleava finished 10 of 16 passing for 173 yards and a long touchdown pass to Chris Brazzell II in the first quarter. The signal-caller helped the Vols to a 541 to 23 differential in total yardage in the first half, including a 21-3 advantage in first downs. Tennessee finished with a 740 to 112 edge, with the Vols’ offensive production tying as the 10th best in SEC history. Its 456 yards rushing ranks as the fourth highest in the school record book.Defensively, Tennessee limited the Golden Flashes to an opponent’s lowest total yardage of the Josh Heupel era with that 112 mark. The previous low of 143 came last Saturday night vs. NC State. UT also extended its streak of not allowing an offensive touchdown to 16 straight contests.After forcing Kent State to a three-and-out on the game’s first possession, the Vols needed only seven plays and a minute and 25 seconds to seize the lead. Sampson burst off left tackle and raced into the north end zone from 22 yards out to cap a warp-speed 73-yard drive. Max Gilbert’s PAT staked the Vols to a 7-0 advantage with 11:33 remaining in the opening stanza.

On the next drive for the Golden Flashes, a bad snap from center on third and 10 from the KSU 25 resulted in a safety, making it 9-0 Vols with 10:35 remaining. UT then accepted the ensuing kick and navigated 48 yards in seven plays, with Sampson plunging in from the one. Gilbert’s PAT boosted the lead to 16-0 with 8:11 still on the clock in the first frame.Tennessee struck three times more in the first period, getting a 51-yard touchdown pass from Iamaleava to Brazzell II at the 5:56 mark, a 53-yard TD run from Bishop with 3:35 left and Sampson’s third scoring run of the day, once again from a yard out. Gilbert booted all three PATs to send the Vols into the second frame with an eye-popping 37-0 lead.Bishop continued the Big Orange scoring parade in the second quarter, carrying 47 yards for his second score with 13:06 remaining, and then Sampson added his fourth via a 14-yard scamper at the 7:49 mark. Reserve quarterback Gaston Moore came on in relief of Iamaleava and carded his first two career TD tosses, connecting with tight end Miles Kitselman for a 15-yard strike with 3:06 left before the half and then firing an 18-yard dart to wide receiver Mike Matthews with 19 seconds remaining. Gilbert was good on all four PATs, sending UT into the locker room with a 65-0 lead.With the foot off the gas and reserves manning all the positions, the Vols scored just twice in the second half. Max Gilbert kicked field goals of 36 and 21 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to close out the scoring.

The Tennessee Vols football team begins Southeastern Conference play next Saturday night, as it travels to Norman to take on No. 15/13 Oklahoma (3-0) in Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6:30pm CT, and the contest will be televised by ABC.