Austin Peay State University Cross Country Achieves 12 Season Bests, Prepares for Music City Invitational

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park on Friday. It was highlighted by every Governor earning a season or personal best.

The women were led for the second-straight week by Shaye Foster, who set a new 5K personal best at 19:01.99, beating her mark from two weeks ago by 25 seconds. Ashley Doyle, Savannah Fruth, Sydney Freeman, Mary Kate French, and Jaedyn Stalnecker also earned season bests.

The men were led for Jackson Fowler, who earned a personal best 8K with a time of 27:40.43, and led the APSU Govs for the fifth time in his career. Jacob Schweigardt and Will Keefer both earned personal bests, while Lucas Bales, Richard Lebron, and Christian Pastrana earned season bests.

Next Up For APSU Cross County

The Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s cross country teams return to action in the Music City for the Micheal Pretorious Invitational, September 28th.