Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls to Southern Illinois, Lindenwood

St. Charles, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell to Southern Illinois and Lindenwood, Saturday, at the Lindenwood Invitational.

Payton Deidesheimer was named to the All-Tournament team for her 24 kills over two matches, with a career-high of 13 against Southern Illinois.

Austin Peay (1-7) began the day with a 3-0 (22-25, 23-25, 20-25) loss to Southern Illinois. The Governors got off to a quick start in the first set, going on a 6-2 run and forcing a Saluki timeout.

The APSU Govs held on to their lead until back-to-back from the Salukis tied the game at 10. Southern Illinois got up by as many as four at 18-14 and the Govs responded with a 5-1 run to tie the set, 19-19. The Salukis ended the set on a 6-3 run, winning the first set, 25-22.

The second set was back-and-forth, seeing 11 ties and four lead changes. A kill by Deidesheimer tied the set for the final time at 14. The Salukis began pulling away from the APSU Govs after consecutive attack errors made the score 21-16. A block by Deidesheimer got the Govs back within one of their opponent at 24-23, but a Saluki kill ended the set as they took the 25-23 win.

The Governors led the third set until a kill by SIU’s Avery Parris tied the set at 6. The Salukis took the lead at 10-9 after a Governor attack error. The Salukis increased their lead to as many as nine at 20-11 by an Ema Stermenska service ace. A kill by Deidesheimer got the Govs back within three of their opponent at 23-20, but the Salukis ended the set on a 2-0 run to take the 25-20 set win and the 3-0 victory over the Governors.

Austin Peay State University took a 3-0 loss to host Lindenwood to end the tournament. The Lions began the first set on a 10-7 run, forcing a Governor timeout. Lindenwood extended their lead to as many as nine at 20-11. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to four at 22-18 with a service ace by Kalliann Cook, but the Lions went on a 3-1 run to end the set, 25-19.

The Lions went on a 14-6 run to begin the second set, forcing another Governor timeout. A kill by Sarah Carnathan cut the Gov’s deficit down to three at 17-14, but this would be as close as they would get for the remainder of the set. The Lions ended the set on an 8-4 run, taking the second set 25-18.

The two teams went back-and-forth to begin the third set, going 15-11 into the media timeout. Lindenwood began to pull away from the Governors after consecutive kills, and a Gov attack error made the score 19-12. The Lions ended the third set on a 6-2 run, taking the 25-14 win.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team heads to Bowling Green, Kentucky, on September 20th for the WKU Invitational, where they will face Eastern Illinois, Arkansas State, and host Western Kentucky.