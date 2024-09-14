Clarksville Police Seek Second Witness After Arrest in Ash Ridge Drive Shooting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim who was found near Ash Ridge Drive on September 10th, 2024, has died as a result of his injuries. He was taken off of life support and has been identified as 18-year-old Carlos Wills of Lebanon TN. The next of kin notifications have been made.

Detectives with District 1 Criminal Investigations, CPD’s Intelligence Unit, and Special Operations Homicide Unit have been diligently investigating this incident. They identified 20-year-old Za’Kwon Jaterrion Holliday of Clarksville as the suspect and secured a Homicide warrant for his arrest.

The evening at approximately 6:30pm, in a collaborative effort, Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department Detectives made a traffic stop and arrested Holliday in Nashville.

This was an isolated incident and at no time did law enforcement believe there to be an active threat to the public at large.

CPD Detectives are also interested in speaking to 19-year-old Davontay Tyrek Spencer of Clarksville who was present at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information on the location of Davontay Spencer is asked to contact CPD.

See the attached photos of Holliday and Spencer. Holliday’s booking photo is from 2023, CPD does not have a booking photo from his arrest this evening.

CPD detective Carlton is the lead investigator and anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact him at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.