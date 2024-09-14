Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Hosts Gala 42, Celebrating Four Decades of Live Performances

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre, Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, is celebrating 42 years of live theatre in the heart of historic Downtown Clarksville with Gala 42, an evening of fine food, art, music, dancing, and revelry on Saturday, October 5th, 2024.

Presented by the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview, this year’s fundraiser will be held in the Cypress Ballroom of the hotel’s newly renovated downtown location at 50 College Street.

Gala 42 will begin at 6:00pm with cocktails and a silent auction featuring diverse and original works by area artists and specialty gift baskets.

Dinner will be served at 6:30pm, featuring a savory menu of chicken marsala with roasted mushroom demi, whipped yukon mash potatoes, roasted garlic asparagus, house salad with balsamic vinaigrette, assorted bread and, for dessert, New York-style cheesecake with whipped cream and strawberry sauce. Vegetarian meals featuring orzo-stuffed portabella are available upon request. Complimentary wine will be available at each table, and a cash bar will remain open throughout the evening.

After dinner, guests can place their bids in a live auction featuring Sammy Stuard as auctioneer. Local favorites Syd & The Guild will provide music for the dancing and revelry to follow.

Tickets to Gala 42 are $150.00. Premier Level Tables seating ten, which include a complimentary bottle of champagne, are available for $2,000.

Reservations may be made online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). The reservation deadline is September 20th.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.