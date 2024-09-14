67.8 F
Nashville Sounds Doubleheader with Memphis Redbirds Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

Games will not be made up – tomorrow’s home finale to be one game at 6:05pm.

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds’ scheduled doubleheader for Saturday, September 14th has been canceled due to inclement weather. The games will not be made up.

Fans with a ticket to Saturday’s games can exchange it for tomorrow’s 6:05pm contest or any March-April 2025 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.

Tomorrow’s game will be a nine-inning contest and start at 6:05pm.

