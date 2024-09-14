Senator Marsha Blackburn Condemns No-Bail Releases, Warns of Rising Public Safety Risks

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following video about the disastrous impact that releasing violent criminals—without bail—back onto our streets has on public safety in cities across the country.

Cash bail is an essential public safety tool that keeps violent offenders off the streets and restores law and order in our communities. In Memphis, a suspect accused of shooting four people was recently released from police custody by Shelby County Judge Bill Anderson without bond.

At the end of last year, Judge Anderson also signed off on the release of a man charged with the first-degree murder of 15-year-old Anthony Mason.

“Allowing dangerous criminals back on the streets and in our communities after they have committed a crime defies common sense. We must put an end to soft-on-crime practices like cashless bail that incentivize violent criminals to reoffend and put public safety at risk,” said Senator Blackburn.

