APSU Women’s Golf Ready for Murray State’s The Velvet Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is back in action for the second time this fall when it tees off at Murray State’s The Velvet, Monday and Tuesday, at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Indian Hills CC, Indiana State, Indiana Wesleyan, Northern Iowa, Northern Kentucky, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, UNC Asheville, and two Murray State teams in the 14-team, 91-player field.

After finishing third at the Powercat Invitational and earning her fourth-career Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week award, Erica Scutt leads the Governors off the first tee at the par-72, 6,030-yard course. Scutt posted a 73.00 scoring average in the season-opening event with three counting scores and one round at even or under par.

Maggie Glass is next in line for the Governors after posting a fifth-place finish and a 73.33 stroke average last week. Glass carded three counting scores at the Powercat Invitational with one round at even or under par.

Jillian Breedlove is next on the tee box for head coach Jessica Combs. Breedlove posted a 76.00 scoring average with three counting scores in the season-opening event last week.

After making her debut in the lineup for Austin Peay State University last week, Abby Hirtzel is fourth on the tee for the APSU Govs. Hirtzel played to a 79.00 stroke average with three counting scores for the Governors at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

Kaley Campbell rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay State University after posting an 83.33 stroke average at the Powercat Invitational. Campbell posted a 76.19 stroke average with 14 counting scores in 31 rounds played last season while carding three rounds at even or under par.

Autumn Spencer and Abby Jimenez will also compete at The Velvet as individuals. Spencer played as an individual in three events last season, posting an 81.00 stroke average in nine rounds played. Jimenez, who will be making her collegiate debut, is a native of San Antonio, Texas, and was a four-year letter winner at Johnson High School, where she was a three-time all-district selection.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Indiana State and Southern Illinois for the first two rounds of The Velvet, which begins with an 8:30am shotgun start, Monday. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.