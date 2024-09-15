APSU’s ‘Govs on the Go’ Podcast Celebrates Retirees in Legacy Series, Premiering September 19th

Clarksville, TN – The Govs on the Go: Legacy Series podcast has announced the upcoming release of new episodes spotlighting esteemed retirees from Austin Peay State University (APSU).

The Legacy Series honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the university, the APSU College of Arts and Letters, and the greater Clarksville area.

The first three episodes, which were recorded in July, will be available on the following dates:

Thursday, September 19th: Solie Fott

Thursday, October 17th: Jim Diehr

Thursday, November 14th: Ellen Kanervo

The podcast episodes will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more. Video versions of each podcast will be available on the Arts & Letters YouTube channel and on APSU-TV, a broadcast service of Austin Peay State University featuring student-produced shows found on CDE Lightband 9, Spectrum 192 and U-Verse 99 throughout Middle Tennessee.

Join Us for the Next Live Recording

We invite the community to join us for the recording of the next Govs on the Go: Legacy Series episodes on Friday, September 27th, 2024, from 9:00am to 11:00am at APSU on the front lawn of the Browning Building. Dr. William “Buzz” Hoon, dean of the College of Arts and Letters, will interview three insightful guests: Dr. Joe Filippo, Drs. Sharon and George Mabry, and Dr. Dewey Browder, for episodes premiering in the Spring 2025 semester.

Don’t forget to bring your own chair for a comfortable and memorable experience! In case of bad weather, the recording will be moved to the Music/Mass Communication Building’s Mabry Concert Hall.

Contact Information:

For additional information or inquiries about the Govs on the Go podcast, please contact the APSU College of Arts and Letters:



Phone: 931.221.6445

Email: artsandletters@apsu.edu

Website: apsu.edu/coal

About Govs on the Go

The Govs on the Go Podcast series, produced by Austin Peay State University’s College of Arts and Letters, highlights the stories of alumni, faculty, and notable figures who have contributed significantly to the APSU community and beyond.