Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Set to Compete in 15-Team Field at Grover Page Classic

Clarksville, TN – For the fourth-straight season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set to compete at UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, Monday and Tuesday, at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.

Atlantic Sun Conference foe West Georgia joins Austin Peay State University at the par-72, 6,849-yard track. Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Morehead State, Murray State, New Orleans, Presbyterian, SIUE, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin round out the 15-team, 99-player field.

The five Tennessee schools – Austin Peay State University, Belmont, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin – are teaming up to raise money for the Folds of Honor Tennessee Birdie Challenge. Fans can donate to help fund a scholarship for a family member of a fallen or disabled military/first responder at this link.

Austin Peay State University finished tied for seventh at last season’s Grover Page Classic, shooting three-over 867 as a team. Logan Spurrier led the Govs in last year’s event, shooting one-under 215 to finish tied for 19th.

Coming off a win at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, Patton Samuels – the reigning ASUN Golfer of the Week – leads the Governors off the first tee at Jackson Country Club. Samuels posted a 67.0 stroke average with all three rounds in the 60s en route to shooting a 201 – the third-best score in program history – at the Golfweek Fall Challenge.

Reece Britt is next in line after finishing tied for eighth with a 70.33 stroke average at True Blue Golf Club. Britt carded three counting scores in the season’s opening event and posted three rounds at even or under par.

After a 23rd-place finish to open the season at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, Seth Smith is next up for head coach Easton Key. Smith played to a 72.00 stroke average with three counting scores and two rounds at even or under par in the season opener.

Freshman Grady Cox is next up for the Governors. Cox carded a 73.00 stroke average with three counting scores and one round at even or under par in his collegiate debut last weekend.

Making his first appearance of the season. Logan Spurrier rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay. Spurrier posted a 74.95 stroke average last season with 14 counting scores in the 19 rounds he played while in the APSU Govs’ lineup. Spurrier also carded two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par last season.

Finally, Payne Elkins will make his season debut while playing as an individual for the Governors. Elkins played to a 75.40 stroke average last season with two counting scores and three rounds at even or under par.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Murray State and West Georgia for the first two rounds of the Grover Page Classic, which begins with an 8:15am shotgun start, Monday. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.