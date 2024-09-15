Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates in Doubles Play on Final Day of APSU Fall Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis won five out of six doubles matches played, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay State University played Alabama A&M in two doubles matches. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov took a 6-2 win on court two over Gabriella Henderson and Talaki. Luca Bohlen and Elena Thiel defeated Blanks and Ntokozo Zungu, 6-2, on the second court. Asia Fontana and Alice Bolton defeated Hannah Nagpall and Sofia Sotelo Raya, 6-4, on court three.
In the second doubles match, Pauline Bruns and Baranov defeated Gabriella Henderson and Alicia Owegi, 6-1, on the first court. On court two, Alice Bolton and Luca Bohlen took a 6-3 win over Talkaki and Blanks. On court three, Sotelo Raya and Zungu defeated Ayden Kujawa and Thiel 6-4.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads Conway, Arkansas for the UCA Fall Tournament, September 27th-28th. The Govs also have the potential to get into the International Tennis Association Women’s All-American Tournament, September 27th-29th, in Cary, North Carolina.
