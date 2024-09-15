Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 15th – 19th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents can expect a stretch of warm and mostly sunny days, with mild temperatures and occasional patchy fog during the early mornings.

Highs will hover in the mid-to-upper 80s, while nighttime lows will remain comfortably in the upper 50s to low 60s. Thunderstorms are possible at the start of the week, but otherwise, calm and clear conditions will prevail.

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, particularly between 3:00pm and 4:00pm. A few thunderstorms may develop after 4:00pm, but precipitation chances remain low at 20%. Temperatures will reach a high near 86°F, with an east wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

As the evening progresses, skies will be partly cloudy, and patchy fog may develop after 4:00am. The low will settle around 61°F, with a light east-northeast wind transitioning to calm conditions by the evening.

The new week kicks off Monday with sunny skies and a high near 86°F. Winds will stay light, blowing from the east at 5 to 10 mph, providing a pleasant, warm day.

Expect mostly clear skies Monday night with a cool overnight low of 58°F. East-northeast winds will remain gentle at around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Another sunny day is on the horizon Tuesday, with temperatures peaking at 86°F. Winds will remain light, with calm conditions in the morning before a slight northeast breeze develops.

Patchy fog may develop between 4:00am and 5:00am on Tuesday night, but skies will stay mostly clear. The low will drop to around 57°F, with light north-northeast winds becoming calm in the evening.

Patchy fog could linger before 8:00am Wednesday, but the day will turn sunny with a high near 87°F. Winds will shift to the northwest at around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be clear with patchy fog returning after 4:00am. Overnight lows will remain comfortable at around 57°F, with calm conditions and light winds.

Sunny skies will prevail Thursday, with temperatures climbing to near 88°F. Morning fog may be present before 8:00am, but otherwise, a warm and clear day is expected.

Clear skies will continue into Thursday night, with a low of around 58°F, offering a pleasant end to the week.

This forecast suggests a largely dry and sunny week with mild temperatures and minimal rain chances, making it a perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities.