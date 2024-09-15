F&M Bank Arena Celebrates Successful First Year with Sold-Out Events and Community Growth

Clarksville, TN – People in our city had mixed reactions when the $115 million downtown arena was announced, with many questioning the need of such a facility, its impact on parking, and in general, wondering if it were a good move for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

In its first year, the venue, which holds up to 6,000 spectators for events ranging from ice hockey to basketball to concerts, has proven itself to be a valuable asset to downtown. Lots of other investment, public and private has followed, bringing additional parking, restaurants, retail shops and hotels, some already open, some opening soon.

In its first year Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), management company for the arena, has presented the magic of Disney on Ice, the power of the Predators, lots of APSU Basketball, Arena football with the Nashville Kats, many nights of great music, and more.

The first big-name performer to take the F&M Bank Arena stage was Justin Moore, with his You, Me & Whiskey Tour, featuring special guests Tyler Braden and Jake McVey. In May of 2024, Clarksville fans were treated to an evening with American rock band Breaking Benjamin, supported by Daughtry and Keith Wallen.

Kylie Wilkerson, Vice President & General Manager, F&M Bank Arena, recently took time to answer some questions about F&M Bank Arena’s amazing first year.

F&M Bank Arena has hosted sports, music and entertainment events. What are some of your favorite highlights from F&M Bank Arena’s first year in Clarksville?

The Grand Opening Celebration was one of my top moments – opening the doors to the Clarksville community for the first time was special and something I’ll never forget. Another highlight was five shows with Disney On Ice as it was wonderful seeing the venue full of families making memories in Montgomery County. Ultimately, Austin Peay basketball brought some of the best moments of the last year, from landslide wins to buzzer beaters, and most notably, an impressive postseason run by the men’s team.

How many large-scale events have you hosted? How many were sold out? What have been the biggest attendance events?

During our inaugural year, F&M Bank Arena hosted more than 50 ticketed events. Notable sell-out events included back-to-back nights with Leanne Morgan, an Adams, Tenn., native; Bert Kreischer, a preseason intra-squad game between the Nashville Predators called the Gold Star Showcase; and the Cory Rasch PBR Invitational.

How does being a partner with Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena help, and what does that mean for the quality of events you’re able to present?

As an affiliate of the Nashville Predators, SS&E is uniquely positioned to leverage the resources and reputation of our other facilities, including Bridgestone Arena. It opens doors to a wealth of industry connections and expertise that elevates the quality of events we can bring to our community. This ensures that we’re not only attracting top tier talent, but also delivering events with a high level of professionalism and exceptional guest experience.

Are you looking at who/what is trending, such as up and coming bands, or viral stars like Blippi? Will you continue to bring in established bands like Dwight Yoakam and Styx. Is our proximity to Nashville a help or a hindrance?

Yes, we’re definitely paying close attention to what’s trending and successfully selling tickets in similar markets. Our goal is to offer a diverse lineup that appeals to all segments of our community. Our programming strategy is to balance emerging talent with established favorites, ensuring that there’s something for everyone. Our proximity to Nashville is definitely a help. Being close to a major entertainment hub like Nashville allows us to attract performers who might not have considered our arena if it weren’t for the easy access.

What makes this venue unique?

The venue is designed to be versatile, hosting everything from concerts and sporting events to community gatherings and special occasions. This flexibility is a key factor in our ability to book events that resonate with the interests of our community. Our arena is integrated into the local community, the attached Ford Ice Center provides another layer of engagement and activities available to the community each day.



Will this coming year be even busier, are there some big surprises coming?



We’re certainly planning for another great year at F&M Bank Arena. We’re preparing to kick off another exciting basketball season with Austin Peay and aim to announce additional events regularly. Stay tuned, and be sure to sign up for our newsletter at myfmbankarena.com to be the first to hear about new events and exclusive offers.

&nbps;

With established artists like Styx, Moneybagg, and Dwight Yoakam scheduled to perform this Fall, it looks like Wilkerson and her team are planning to make year-2 at F&M Bank Arena even bigger and better.