Nashville Sounds Win Home Finale in 10 Innings, Brewer Hicklen Delivers Walk-Off Victory

Nashville, TN – After being named one of the two Nashville Sounds MVPs for this season before the game, Brewer Hicklen got it done with a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Nashville Sounds (75-65, 37-28) a 2-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds (70-72, 32-35) on Sunday night at First Horizon Park.

Hicklen wasted no time in the 10th inning, knocking the first pitch off Gordon Graceffo (10-8) into left center field that gave the placed runner, Vinny Capra, plenty of time to score from second base and give Nashville a 2-1 win. Hicklen’s hit came off the bat at 107.8 mph.

Craig Yoho (1-0) took the win, walking the first batter in the top of the 10th before getting three straight outs and keeping Memphis from scoring in the top half.

The game began as a classic pitcher’s duel between two of the best in Triple-A. Chad Patrick had a super night like so many others in his time with Nashville. The right-hander tied a career-high and season-high with a dozen strikeouts. He gave up just three singles and did not allow a run through six innings. However, Memphis starter Zack Thompson also struck out nine through five, which gave Patrick a no-decision.

In the top of the 7th, Kevin Herget gave up the games’ first run, a solo homer hit by Alfonso Rivas III that made it 1-0 Memphis. The Sounds rallied with two outs in the eighth, getting a walk by Carlos Rodriguez and back-to-back singles by Chris Roller and Freddy Zamora to tie things at 1-1. Herget bounced back for a scoreless eighth, and Bryan Hudson turned in a quiet ninth to help force extras.

Nashville outhit Memphis 10-5, with Christian Arroyo, Brian Navarreto and Zamora having multiple hits. Both teams’ pitching staffs had double-digit strikeout totals, with Nashville recording 17 and Memphis having 10.

The Sounds will have six games left, traveling to Virginia for a series against the Norfolk Tides. Right-hander Logan Henderson (1-3, 5.49) will start on Tuesday for the Sounds. Norfolk’s starter is yet to be announced. The first pitch is set for 5:35pm central at Harbor Park.

Post-Game Notes

With a Columbus 5-2 win over St. Paul earlier in the day, the Sounds were eliminated from International League postseason contention.

Chad Patrick (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 12 K) added 12 strikeouts across six scoreless innings for his 10 th quality start of the season. The Indiana native leads the International League in ERA (2.95), wins (13), WHIP (1.10), win percentage (.929) and ranks among league leaders in opponent batting average (2 nd , .219), strikeouts (T-2 nd , 138), and innings pitched (5 th , 131.1).

Brewer Hicklen delivered the Sounds' seventh walk-off of the season, the second in as many games and his first of the season. Nashville finishes with a 44-28 record at First Horizon Park in 2024.

The Sounds presented their player awards before the game…Kevin Herget won Community Player of the Year, Vinny Capra won Fan Favorite, Chad Patrick won Pitcher of the Year and Brewer Hicklen and Isaac Collins won Co-Most Valuable Player.

