APSU Men’s Golf tied for lead at Grover Page Classic

Jackson, TN – With three players posting scores in the 60s, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is tied for the lead at UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, Monday, after shooting a 13-under 275 at the par-72, 6,849-yard Jackson Country Club.

Due to overnight rain at the Jackson Country Club, the Grover Page Classic was shortened to 36 holes, with 18 holes on Monday and the final 18 on Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University’s score of 275 is tied for the ninth-best 18-hole team scorer in program history and is the best round by the APSU Govs since they shot a 275 at the 2006 Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational.

The Governors are tied for the lead with Morehead State and have a two-shot lead over third-place Murray State. Southeastern Louisiana and SIU Edwardsville round out the top five with scores of 279 and 283, respectively.

Freshman Grady Cox led the APSU Govs in the first round of the Grover Page Classic, firing a career-best five-under 67 to finish the day tied for third. Reece Britt also fired a four-under 68 and is tied for fifth after 18 holes.

Seth Smith was the third Gov to shoot in the 60s, carding a three-under 69 to finish the day in 12th place. Patton Samuels carded the final counting score for Austin Peay State University, shooting a one-under 71 and finishing tied for 26th. Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Logan Spurrier shot a two-over 74 and is tied for 57th.

Playing as an individual, Payne Elkins also shot a one-under 71 and is tied for 26th after one round.

The final round of the Grover Page Classic starts with a shotgun start on Tuesday at 8:45am.

