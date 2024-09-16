Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf currently in First at The Velvet

Paducah, KY – With three individuals in the top five, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team leads Murray State’s The Velvet by 16 strokes with a two-round score of eight-over 596, Monday, at the Country Club of Paducah.

Austin Peay State University is 16 strokes ahead of second-place UNC Asheville and 21 strokes ahead of third-place Belmont. Cumberlands is in fourth place with a score of 623, while Murray State and Northern Iowa are tied for fifth with an aggregate score of 624.

After carding a four-over 74 in the opening round, Jillian Breedlove shot a two-under 70 to move into second place with a score of even-par 144. Breedlove is two shots behind UNC Asheville’s Caroline Patterson, who leads the tournament with a score of two-under 142.

Kaley Campbell carded a pair of one-over 73s to finish the opening day of The Velvet in third place with a score of two-over 146. Rounding out the Governors in the top five, Erica Scutt shot three-over 75 in both rounds to finish in fifth place with a score of 150.

Maggie Glass and Abby Hirtzel are tied for 27th after posting two-round scores of 158. Glass shot a 78 in the opening round and an 80 in the second round, while Hirtzel posted a first-round 80 and a second-round 78.

Abby Jimenez, who is making her collegiate debut while playing as an individual, is also tied for 27th after shooting a 158. Jimenez shot an 80 in her first collegiate round before shooting a six-over 78 in the second round.

Also playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer is tied for 74th with a score of 172. Spencer carded an 89 in the opening round and shot an 83 in her second round at the par-72, 6,030-yard course.

The final round of The Velvet starts with a shotgun start on Tuesday at 8:30am.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.