Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf currently in First at The Velvet

Austin Peay State University Women's Golf team's Jillian Breedlove, Kaley Campbell, Erica Scutt in Top Five after 36 Holes. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's GolfPaducah, KY – With three individuals in the top five, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team leads Murray State’s The Velvet by 16 strokes with a two-round score of eight-over 596, Monday, at the Country Club of Paducah.

Austin Peay State University is 16 strokes ahead of second-place UNC Asheville and 21 strokes ahead of third-place Belmont. Cumberlands is in fourth place with a score of 623, while Murray State and Northern Iowa are tied for fifth with an aggregate score of 624.

After carding a four-over 74 in the opening round, Jillian Breedlove shot a two-under 70 to move into second place with a score of even-par 144. Breedlove is two shots behind UNC Asheville’s Caroline Patterson, who leads the tournament with a score of two-under 142.

Kaley Campbell carded a pair of one-over 73s to finish the opening day of The Velvet in third place with a score of two-over 146. Rounding out the Governors in the top five, Erica Scutt shot three-over 75 in both rounds to finish in fifth place with a score of 150.

Maggie Glass and Abby Hirtzel are tied for 27th after posting two-round scores of 158. Glass shot a 78 in the opening round and an 80 in the second round, while Hirtzel posted a first-round 80 and a second-round 78.

Abby Jimenez, who is making her collegiate debut while playing as an individual, is also tied for 27th after shooting a 158. Jimenez shot an 80 in her first collegiate round before shooting a six-over 78 in the second round.

Also playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer is tied for 74th with a score of 172. Spencer carded an 89 in the opening round and shot an 83 in her second round at the par-72, 6,030-yard course.

The final round of The Velvet starts with a shotgun start on Tuesday at 8:30am.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

