Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 16th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 16th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Benji B is a 6 month old Pit Bull Terrier. He is vetted, will be neutered before heading to his new home and keeps his kennel very clean. He knows to do his business once he is outside, so he will be very easy to train. He is just a love bug. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Raven is a 2 year old female Black and white Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Scarlet Duke of Danger is a young male Domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is good with other cats but prefers a home without children. He has his zoomie moments and then will curl up in your lap for a snooze. Although he is very sweet, he is a shy boy and will definitely need a calm home. He will be a great kitty for someone who doesn’t mind a cat with his own terms but still likes to get attention and isn’t too overly energetic.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Beauty is a beautiful young female Siamese Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, FIV/Felv negative and litter trained. She may be a bit of a diva and prefer her own space away from other cats but is very affectionate with people. We do not allow declawing.

For more information and application contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Missy is a 10 month old Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel very clean. She is an energetic girl and would love a big fenced yard, lots of toys and kids to run and play with. She is super loving and weighs 21 pounds. Please consider adding this amazing girl to your family. She will make a wonderful hiking and jogging companion.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Elvis is still waiting to leave the building (IYKYK) He is a stunning young adult male Pointer. He is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, and good with other dogs. He is also microchipped and on HW prevention. Elvis loves his people and will follow you everywhere. His favorite things are squeaky toys, balls and a nice view of wildlife.

He is house-trained and does not mind his crate but prefers to sleep in bed with you. He is not very vocal for a hound but will let you know of imminent stranger danger and people at the door. He knows several commands but he does need a little leash work as he is very intrigued with squirrels and can pull. Using one of the many types of harnesses that prevent pulling will help deter this habit. Elvis promises he won’t step on your blue suede shoes if you come for a meet and greet.



Elvis can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Annie is a 4 and a half year old female Border Collie. She is fully vetted, spayed, house/kennel trained/dog door trained and good with cats and children. Annie will do best as an only dog. This girl absolutely loves water and loves her people. Put them together and she is a happy girl.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Amos is a handsome young mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and a bit shy at first but he does warm up quickly. He will do best with a family willing to take their time and let him come around on his own. If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Zarina is a delightful 2 year old female Calico. She is fully vetted, microchipped, litter trained and spayed. She loves attention and affection and gives the cutest headbumps. She is so loving. Zarina will be a wonderful addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bella is a senior Boxer/Dalmation mix. This sweetheart is affectionate, friendly, funny, gentle and loves to just relax on the couch with her people. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, dewormed and on HW and flea and tick prevention. She is good with other dogs and children. Bella still has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family to come find her.

Bella’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training, and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond and two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bella or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Olivia, Scrappy & Odyssey are a Mom, Pup, and Dad rescued from euthanasia at a Texas shelter, and Michelle brought them to her rescue. First of all they do not need to be kept together. Olivia is a Shepherd mix, house trained, fully vetted and seems to prefer male dogs right now but will require a meet and greet if other dogs are in the home.

Scrappy is her pup and is kennel trained, vetted, and will need a family willing to devote a lot of patience in getting her to her best self. Scrappy is fine with other dogs and will be good (with lots of time and patience) with children probably 10 and older who will understand and respect that she is still a baby and puppies play hard and need to be taught what is acceptable to nibble on and what is not.

Odyssey is a Schnauzer mix. He has softer fur but he is NOT hypoallergenic as some other breeds might be. He loves everyone, does fantastic when attending adoption events, great with kids and adults and is a wonderful, happy guy.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.



Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



NOTE: Sadly due to personal reasons, Michelle is needing to dissolve her rescue. All Adoption fees are being waived and she is needing to make sure the remaining pups in the rescue find their forever families. PLEASE go to her Petfinder page linked below to see some of the remaining pets available and reach out if anyone interests you!



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Lucy is a vibrant 10 year old senior Beagle mix. She was found as a stray and brought into rescue where she has settled in nicely. She is calm, fully vetted, spayed, has a sweet temperament and doesn’t mess in her kennel. She would do better with older, more calm children and doesn’t seem to react much to other dogs or cats. This sweetheart will be a welcome addition to your family. Her adoption fee is fully sponsored.

If you would like to be part of her journey, can be that special person for her and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing