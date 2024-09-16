F&M Bank Arena, Ford Ice Center Celebrate Milestone with September 21st Open House

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena will host an Open House event on Saturday, September 21st from 12:00pm – 3:00pm CT to celebrate its one-year anniversary. Fans will have the opportunity to explore F&M Bank Arena and relive the highlights from its first incredible year.

Whether you’re a fan of Austin Peay State University Basketball, the Nashville Predators, or Nashville Kats arena football, this open house will take you back through some of the arena’s most memorable moments.

This event is FREE and open to the community! From 12:00pm to 3:00pm, fans are invited to join F&M Bank Arena for an afternoon filled with family-friendly activities, games, and entertainment. Whether you’re a sports fan, a skater, or just looking for a fun day out, there’s something for everyone!

What’s Happening

Kids Zone Activities – Featuring Disney magic and the Paw Patrol Therapy Dogs!

– Featuring Disney magic and the Paw Patrol Therapy Dogs! 3-Point Shot Contest – Put your basketball skills to the test!

– Put your basketball skills to the test! Meet the APSU Basketball Teams – Meet and greet with Austin Peay State University athletes.

– Meet and greet with Austin Peay State University athletes. $5.00 Public Skate – Presented by Shelby’s Trio, with sessions at 1:00pm and 2:15pm (Pre-registration required).

– Presented by Shelby’s Trio, with sessions at 1:00pm and 2:15pm (Pre-registration required). Preds & Pixels Gaming Experience – Try your hand at video games, courtesy of the Nashville Predators.

– Try your hand at video games, courtesy of the Nashville Predators. Try Hockey for Free – Interested in hockey? Here’s your chance to try it for free!

– Interested in hockey? Here’s your chance to try it for free! Therapy Dogs – Visit the therapy dog zone for some furry companionship.

– Visit the therapy dog zone for some furry companionship. Giveaways – The first 500 attendees will receive a free clear bag!

While we celebrate One year of Ford Ice Center Clarksville & F&M Bank Arena, other facilities will be recognizing their own anniversaries, with 10 years of Ford Ice Center Antioch and Five years of Ford Ice Center Bellevue being celebrated at their respective locations. See below for the full schedule!

Ford Ice Center Antioch (10-year anniversary) from 9:00am to 12:00pm

Ford Ice Center Antioch’s celebration will feature the Preds & Pixels gaming trailer and shooting lane, an appearance from GNASH, Preds swag giveaways, Kids Club table, Ford vehicles on display and activations from Regions Bank and Penn Station.

9:00am – 9:45am: Try Hockey for Free, co-ed, ages 4-9

10:00am – 10:45am: Try Hockey for Free, co-ed, adults ages 18+

11:00am – 12:30pm: Public Skate – North Rink ($5.00 per person)

Ford Ice Center Clarksville (one-year anniversary) from 12:00pm to 3:00pm

Ford Ice Center Clarksville’s celebration will feature a Grand Opening Year Memories open house throughout F&M Bank arena. Activations include inflatable bounce houses, coloring stations, puppy adoption drive, photobooth, scavenger hunt and more. There will also be an appearance from GNASH and the Austin Peay University Men’s Basketball team.

1:00pm – 2:00pm: Public Skate

2:15pm – 3:15pm: Public Skate

3:30pm – 4:15pm: Try Hockey for Free

Ford Ice Center Bellevue (five-year anniversary) from 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Ford Ice Center Bellevue’s celebration will feature the Preds & Pixels gaming trailer and shooting lane, an appearance from GNASH, Preds swag giveaways, Kids Club table, Ford vehicles on display and activations from Regions Bank and Penn Station.

5:00pm – 5:45pm: Try Hockey for Free, girls ages 4-9

6:00pm – 6:45pm: Try Hockey for Free, co-ed, ages 4-9

7:00pm – 8:30pm: Public Skate – Terry Crisp Rink ($5.00 per person)

About Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment



Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC (SS&E) offers and engages in various services related to operational and sales opportunities including event booking and production, venue operations, special event creation and other services related to sports, events, venues and entertainment. SS&E is an affiliate of the National Hockey League club the Nashville Predators.

SS&E operates F&M Bank Arena located in Clarksville, TN, and oversees sponsorship and ticket sales for Austin Peay State University Athletics in Montgomery County, including but not limited to games played at F&M Bank Arena.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.