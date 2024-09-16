Legends Bank Expands with New Ashland City Branch Opening

Ashland City, TN – Legends Bank continues to deepen its roots in Middle Tennessee with the grand opening of its newest branch in Ashland City. The new branch, located at 533 South Main Street, marks a significant milestone in Legends Bank’s commitment to serving the financial needs of the local community.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Cheatham County and bring our personalized banking services closer to our customers in this vibrant community,” said Thomas E. Bates, President and CEO of Legends Bank. “We look forward to building strong relationships with our new neighbors and contributing to the growth and success of Ashland City.”

The new full-service branch marks Legends Bank’s tenth location and features a modern design, offering both traditional and digital banking experiences that reflect the community’s vibrant growth and hometown values.

Meet the Team

The Ashland City branch will be led by a dedicated and experienced team, including:

John Morrow, Branch Manager & VP Business Banker: With over 40 years of banking experience, John is a recipient of the General Bank Presidential Award, is a dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, and is an alumnus of Leadership Clarksville. He takes pride in providing superior customer service to Legends Bank’s customers each day. “At Legends Bank, we believe in the power of personal relationships,” said John Morrow. “Our team is excited to bring that personal touch to Ashland City, where we aim to serve each customer with the care and attention they deserve.”

Mary Star, AVP/Branch Manager: With over 30 years of banking experience, Mary is deeply involved in the local community, serving on the Board of Directors of the Cheatham County Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Ashland City Civitan Club. “Legends Bank brought me back to my retail banking roots. We are a local, community bank that focuses on servicing our clients to the best of our abilities. That was what I was looking for in an employer, and that is what I can feel proud of every day,” said Mary. Outside of work, she enjoys gardening, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Marianne Isbell, AVP/Co-Branch Manager: Marianne brings 47 years of banking experience to her role at Legends Bank. She has served on the Advisory Board for Cheatham County Habitat for Humanity and has received several Top Performer awards at her previous banking institution. “I wanted to be a part of a community bank that thrives on providing real true customer service to our customers,” said Marianne. In her free time, she enjoys hosting Pinterest parties and listening to audiobooks.

To celebrate the opening, Legends Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 6, 2024. The event was attended by local officials, community leaders, and bank representatives.

The opening of the Ashland City branch underscores the bank’s ongoing commitment to expanding its reach and serving the diverse needs of the communities it serves. This new branch will offer a full range of banking services, including personal and business accounts, loans, mortgages, and financial planning.

About Legends Bank

Legends Bank is a community bank established in 1998. The bank currently offers ten branch locations across four counties in Middle Tennessee to include Clarksville-Montgomery, Davidson, Williamson, and Cheatham Counties.