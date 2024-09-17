APSU Men’s Golf Continues Strong Season with Runner-Up Finish at Grover Page Classic

Jackson, TN – After a third-place finish in its season-opening event, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot 14-under 562 and posted a runner-up finish at the 36-hole, rain-shortened Grover Page Classic, Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,849-yard Jackson Country Club.
Austin Peay State University carded a one-under 287 in the second round of the event and was unable to hold off SIU Edwardsville, who shot a 12-under 276 in the final round to win the tournament with a score of 17-under 559. The Governors finished five shots ahead of third-place Morehead State and six shots ahead of fourth-place Murray State. Tennessee Tech rounded out the top five with a 36-hole score of 570.
Through two tournaments under first-year head coach Easton Key, the APSU Govs are 25-3-0 against the field as a team.
Patton Samuels led APSU for the second-straight event, shooting a five-under 67 in the final round to pick up 21 spots on the field and finish tied for fifth with a score of six-under 138. Seth Smith also picked up three spots on the leaderboard after shooting a two-under 70 to finish tied for ninth with a score of five-under 139.
Reece Britt posted a one-over 73 in the second round and finished the tournament tied for 13th with a score of three-under 141. Logan Spurrier carded the final counting score for the Govs in the final round, shooting a five-over 77 to finish tied for 67th with a score of 151.
Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Grady Cox carded a six-over 78 and finished tied for 34th with an aggregate score of one-over 145.
Playing as an individual, Payne Elkins shot an 80 in the second round and finished tied for 67th at seven-over 151.
The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it tees off at Arkansas State’s Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, September 30th-October 1st, at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.