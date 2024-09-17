67.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reschedules planned Oakland Road water outage, lane closure for fire hydrant replacement

By News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has rescheduled the Oakland Road fire hydrant replacement work planned for today to Wednesday, September 18th, 2024, at 8:00am.

A water outage and low water pressure will affect the vicinity until approximately 4:00pm.

During the work, the southbound lane on Oakland Road will also be closed between 450 and 435 Oakland Road.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

