Injury Crash Closes 41A Bypass Near Highway 12, Clarksville Police Advise Alternate Routes

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on 41A By-Pass at the intersection of Highway 12. The crash occurred at about 8:53am and 41A is closed, headed toward downtown.

The status of those injured is unknown at this time but does not appear to be life-threatening. First responders and EMS are treating them.

The public is asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

