Tennessee Titans Aim to End Skid as Green Bay Packers Come to Nissan Stadium in Week 3 Showdown

Tennessee Titans (0-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 | Noon CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (0-2) play their second consecutive home game this week, welcoming the Green Bay Packers (1-1) to Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024.

This week marks the 15th all-time meeting between the Titans and Packers franchises. The Titans lead the series 8-6, including most recently a 27-17 victory in a Thursday night clash at Lambeau Field on November 17th, 2022. Additionally, the Titans are 3-0 all-time against the Packers at Nissan Stadium.

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, analyst Daryl Johnston and reporter Laura Okmin.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Stephen Gostkowski have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans played their home opener last week against the New York Jets. In a contest that included four lead changes, the Jets scored what would be the game-winning touchdown with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. On the Titans’ final possession, they moved the ball as far as New York’s eight-yard line, but the Jets forced a turnover on downs to close out their 24-17 victory.

Quarterback Will Levis, in his 11th career start, completed 19 of 28 passes for 192 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Levis added a career-high 38 rushing yards.

Ridley, who signed in Tennessee during the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, totaled a team-high 77 receiving yards on four catches. He also opened the scoring with a 10-yard run for his first career rushing touchdown.



On defense, the Titans were led by outside linebacker Harold Landry III, who was credited with two sacks and two passes defensed. He became the first Titans player to reach each of those numbers in a game since defensive end Carlos Hall did so against Philadelphia on September 8th, 2002. Landry is also the first Titans player since Derrick Morgan in 2015 to accumulate three or more sacks through the first two games of a season.

About the Green Bay Packers

The Packers hosted the Indianapolis Colts last week and won 16-10 after totaling 261 rushing yards on 53 carries. Running back Josh Jacobs led the way with 151 yards on 32 rushing attempts.

Former Titans quarterback Malik Willis, who was traded to Green Bay on Aug. 27, started for the Packers against the Colts in place of Jordan Love. Love, a first-round pick in 2019, is in his second season as the club’s full-time starter. He exited the season opener against Philadelphia with a knee injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was hired to his current post in 2019 after spending the 2018 season with the Titans as the club’s offensive coordinator. In his first five seasons at his current post, LaFleur guided Green Bay to four playoff appearances and three NFC North titles. Green Bay’s 56 regular-season wins tied LaFleur for the second most in NFL history by a coach in his first five seasons.

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker spent 13 years with the Packers before joining the Titans in 2023. His time in Green Bay included a variety of roles as a talent evaluator and strategic counselor to Packers leadership.