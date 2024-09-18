Austin Peay State University Soccer Faces Bellarmine in ASUN Opener, Thursday in Louisville

Clarksville, TN – After finishing the nonconference slate with a pair of wins and as many draws, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team opens Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Thursday 6:00pm CT match against Bellarmine at Owsley B. Brazier Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Governors (2-3-2) are coming off a scoreless draw against Southern Indiana in Clarksville last Thursday, while Bellarmine (1-5-1) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Screaming Eagles, Sunday.

Thursday’s match marks just the third all-time meeting between the Govs and Knights, with APSU leading the series 1-0-1 following a 2-1 victory in Clarksville in last season’s conference opener.

The APSU Govs are led in scoring by Alec Baumgardt‘s three goals. Her most recent goal came against Ball State and improved the Federal Way, Washington native to 10th all-time in career goals with 13. The senior midfielder also ranks in the top 20 in program history in assists (6, 18th) and points (25, 15th).

Defensively, the Govs’ defensive line has been anchored by senior center back Lindsey McMahon, who has been a consistent force on defense each of the last four seasons. Throughout her career, McMahon has started 62-of-63 matches, while her 5,507 career minutes ranks 12th in program history.

Bellarmine ranked eighth in the ASUN Coaches Preseason Poll with 53 points, just one spot behind the APSU Govs. After scoring 18 goals last season, the Knights have already netted 12 entering league play, ranking fifth in the ASUN. The Knights’ offense is led by senior midfielder/forward Emma Nicholson with five scores, with four coming in an 8-0 victory against Asbury, August 25th. Her five goals currently rank second in the ASUN.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University finished 2-3-2 in nonconference play, with the .429 winning percentage ranking sixth in the league.

The Governors are 24-37-9 all-time against opponents from Kentucky, including 1-1 this season and 3-3-1 under head coach Kim McGowan.

APSU is 8-11-3 all-time in conference openers and 1-1 in its ASUN Conference Era.

Austin Peay State University is 1-3-1 all-time on Sept. 19.

In their last meeting with the Knights, the APSU Govs earned a 2-1 victory, with both Ellie Dreas and Aniyah Mack finding the back of the net.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns to Clarksville, Sunday for a 1:00pm match against Eastern Kentucky at Morgan Brother Field.