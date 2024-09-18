Austin Peay State University Unveils ‘Unbannable Library’ with Giant Installations for Banned Books Week

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Woodward Library, is unveiling the Unbannable Library – a series of giant, interactive book installations aimed at combatting censorship and commemorating Banned Books Week 2024.

The movable exhibition, which will be on display at the Woodward Library from Sept. 22 to 28, features collaborations between several Middle Tennessee artists and writers. Each larger-than-life book employs text and images to highlight voices and stories subject to censorship.

Throughout September and October, the Unbannable Library will travel across the state with a rich collection of sculptures that are literally TOO BIG to ban, spanning multiple sites to allow wide access for viewers. The project was made possible through collaboration with Nashville Public Libraries, Vanderbilt University, Tennessee State University, Artville , Clarksville’s Lorenzo Swinton Gallery , and the Southern Festival of Books .

During Banned Books Week, September 22nd-28th, collaborations by the following artist and writer teams will be on display at APSU’s Woodward Library:

Paul Collins & Christine Hall

Sophia Macia (Eisenbart) & Alexis Ozden

Billy Renkl & Susannah Felts

Jana Gilbert & Michelle Turner

Barry Jones & Andrea Spofford

Luke Warren

McLean Fahnestock & Raymond Deeren

Joey Grisham & Leo Adames

Gina Nigro’s “quiet book” library

And an amazing ceramic sculpture by Wansoo Kim

The Woodward Library is free and open to the public, and its hours can be viewed here.

In addition to the installation at Woodward Library, selections of the Unbannable Library will also be on display from September 27th-29th at Artville, located at 1231 Martin Street in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as the Southern Festival of Books from October 26th-27th, at the Bicentennial Mall State Park, Tennessee State Museum, and Tennessee State Library and Archive, all in downtown Nashville.

The Unbannable Library encourages conversations about the importance of intellectual freedom, highlighting the valuable role libraries play in fostering knowledge and connection across all locations and ages.