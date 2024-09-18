Harlem Globetrotters to Dazzle Clarksville with 2025 World Tour Stop at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will make their victorious return to F&M Bank Arena, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals, on January 31st, 2025. Fans will have the opportunity to witness the world record-breaking, trick-shot stars of basketball LIVE as they bring their signature SPINS, DUNKS, and SLAMS to the court.

This year, the Harlem Globetrotters are bringing FUN and innovative CHALLENGES to showcase their superstars’ impressive skills and seemingly impossible feats of athleticism. Watch in awe as players go head-to-head in an exhilarating battle of skills featuring epic dunks, jaw-dropping four-point shots, and more—it’s friendly competition at its most exciting!

Unrivaled fan engagement continues with pre-game offerings like our Magic Pass, unforgettable post-game access, and more in-game fan interactions than ever before. Shop from our merchandise collection to take a piece of the magic home online or in-store on game day.

The Harlem Globetrotters will soon celebrate their upcoming centennial in 2026, bringing laughter, joy, and long-lasting memories to fans that transcend generations. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, and let us know why you love the Globetrotters! Use #DearHarlemGlobetrotters on social media or write to us at info@harlemglobetrotters.com!

Ticket Information: Harlem Globetrotters fans can score the best seats at www.harlemglobetrotters.com beginning Monday, September 30th.

Group Sales: Bringing your whole crew to the game? No problem! Discover the perks of buying group tickets! Enjoy big savings off the regular box office price and explore prime seating options just for your group. It’s a win-win for you and your friends! Level-up your next group outing at www.harlemglobetrotters.com/groups/#ContactUs.

About the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters™ / Herschend Entertainment Studios

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” which also airs on Telemundo as “Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad.” Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoop Culture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, ‘Great Assist’ in partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

About Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local community is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”

For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

About Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment

Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC (SS&E) offers and engages in various services related to operational and sales opportunities including event booking and production, venue operations, special event creation and other services related to sports, events, venues and entertainment. SS&E is an affiliate of the National Hockey League club the Nashville Predators.

SS&E operates F&M Bank Arena located in Clarksville, TN and oversees sponsorship and ticket sales for Austin Peay State University Athletics in Montgomery County, including but not limited to games played at F&M Bank Arena.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee. For more information, call 931.343.3622 or visit www.myfmbankarena.com