Nashville Sounds Swept in Doubleheader Heartbreakers by Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds started their final series of the season with a pair of heartbreaking defeats, getting walked off by the Norfolk Tides in both ends of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. They dropped the first game, 2-1, and lost in extra innings, 8-7, in the second game, falling to 3-8 against Norfolk this season.

In Game 1, the Sounds broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Francisco Mejia launched a solo home run off Brooks Kriske. The Tides answered in the bottom of the inning with a run against Bryan Hudson and won the game in the seventh inning against Kevin Herget (5-1) on a single by J.D. Davis. Starter Logan Henderson tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with no walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision, and Kade Strowd (4-2) got the win for Norfolk.

The Sounds fought back from a 3-0 deficit in Game 2. The Tides had scored three in the second against starter Taylor Clarke before the Sounds got hold of Norfolk starter Adrian Houser. Vinny Capra doubled home Chris Roller in the third, Brian Navarreto laced an RBI single in the fourth, and Roller followed with a two-out two-run double in that inning for a 4-3 lead.

Brewer Hicklen padded the lead with an opposite-field two-run homer in the fifth, and Capra responded to a Norfolk run in the fifth with another RBI in the sixth, giving the Sounds a 7-4 lead. But every Sounds pitcher in Game 2 gave up at least a run, with Shane Smith yielding two in the sixth.

Then Ryan Middendorf got the first two batters out in the seventh and had the Tides down to their last strike before a rally tied the game, and Craig Yoho (1-1) yielded a run in the eighth for the 8-7 final. Clarke had allowed three runs in three innings, and Evan McKendry gave up one in his two frames.

The six-game season-ending series continues Thursday with an 11:05am CT first pitch. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (9-9, 4.58) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (37-30, 75-67), and left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-2, 5.87) is slated to start for the Tides (32-39, 68-78).

Post-Game Notes

Brewer Hicklen’s two-run homer in Game 2 was his 22nd of the year and moved his team-high RBI total to 71.

Chris Roller went 3-for-3 with a walk in Game 2…it was his 11th multi-hit game of the year and his first three-hit game since April 9 at Memphis.

Jacob Misiorowski’s scoreless inning of relief in Game 1 marked his third straight scoreless outing and 10th in 13 appearances overall at Triple-A.

Vinny Capra went 1-for-4 in Game 1 and 2-for-4 in Game 2…he owns a seven-game hitting streak (9-for-29, .310) that began September 8 vs. Gwinnett.

Francisco Mejia’s homer in Game 1 was his 10th of the season and fifth in his last 25 games.

