Roxy Regional Theatre announces Planters Bank Presents… Film Series to show Halloween Movie Favorites this October

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is getting in the spirit of the Halloween season with the return of the Planters Bank Presents… film series.

Offering budget-friendly entertainment options at only $5.00 a ticket, the Roxy is screening a host of spooky – and sometimes silly – film favorites on Sunday afternoons in October, sponsored by Planters Bank:

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Sunday, October 6th at 2:00pm

Down on his luck and running out of options, Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) agrees to take a job as a night shift security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. However, he quickly realizes that things aren’t quite as they seem at Freddy’s when the animatronic creatures at the restaurant come alive, hungry for revenge.

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 110 minutes

Release year: 2023

Director: Emma Tammi

Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Lucas Grant

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Beetlejuice

Sunday, October 13th at 2:00pm

A happy couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) with a lovely country house die in a car accident and must haunt their old home while waiting to be processed into heaven. Too nice to be scary, they befriend the new tenants’ daughter (Winona Ryder). But when they fail to prevent the girl’s parents from ruining the house, they ask a devilish spirit (Michael Keaton) for help in Tim Burton’s spooky comedy classic.

Rating: PG

Running time: 93 minutes

Release year: 1988

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Hocus Pocus

Sunday, October 20th at 2:00pm

Halloween night will never be the same after three 17th century witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), hanged for their murderous crimes, are accidentally conjured up in present-day Salem, where they brew a hilarious cauldron of mischief and mayhem!

Rating: PG

Running time: 95 minutes

Release year: 1993

Director: Kenny Ortega

Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission.

Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions. And stay tuned for the upcoming December movie lineup, featuring some of your favorite holiday classics!

