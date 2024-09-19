Austin Peay State University Soccer Kicks Off ASUN Play with 1-0 Win over Bellarmine

Louisville, KY – Senior midfielder Alec Baumgardt scored the game-winner in the 53rd minute and sophomore goalkeeper Lauryn Berry earned her third shutout of the season, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team earned a 1-0 victory against Bellarmine in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener, Thursday, at Owsley B. Brazier Stadium.

Austin Peay (3-3-2, 1-0 ASUN) and Bellarmine (1-6-1, 0-1 ASUN) played to a scoreless opening 45 minutes, with APSU’s only shot of the first half coming off a blocked attempt by Ellie Dreas in the 16th minute.

Bellarmine out-shot the APSU Govs 7-1 in the first half, but only tallied a single shot on target during that span.

After an early attempt by Sophie Davidson in the first two minutes of the second period sailed far right of the woodwork, the Knights tallied three-straight shots in the 51st minute, with Berry coming up to make back-to-back saves on the first two shots.

In the 53rd minute, Baumgardt then gained possession and fired a right-footed attempt from over 20 yards away for the would-be game-winner.

Despite six Knights’ shots in the final 42 minutes, Berry and the defense held them scoreless, earning the win in the conference opener.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University improved to 3-3-2 on the season and 1-0 in ASUN Conference play.

Governors earned its first road win of the season against the Knights.

The APSU Govs improved to 2-0-1 all-time against the Knights in the first-ever meeting between the two in Louisville.

The Govs improved to 9-11-3 all-time in conference openers and 2-1 in ASUN Conference openers.

Austin Peay State University now is 25-37-9 all-time against teams from Kentucky.

With her goal, Alec Baumgardt moved into a time for eighth all-time in career goals with 14.

Baumgardt also improved to 10th all-time in career points with 34.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team return home for three-straight matches, beginning with a Sunday 1:00pm contest against Eastern Kentucky at Morgan Brothers Field.