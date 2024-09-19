Clarksville Christian School Student-Athlete Lauren Hassell Earns Spot in Jr. WNBA Elite Leadership Program

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) proudly announces that student-athlete Lauren Hassell has been selected to join the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Court of Leaders, an elite development program for high school basketball players from across the United States.

In August, Lauren traveled to New York City, where she participated in a variety of leadership and career-building activities alongside 28 other standout student athletes.

The Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Court of Leaders initiative, organized by the NBA and WNBA, focuses not only on basketball performance but also on fostering leadership, communication skills, and personal growth. Lauren was selected for this honor based on her outstanding performance on the court, her character, and her desire to use her platform to inspire and impact others.

Reflecting on her time in New York, Lauren shared, “I think it was the best time in NYC. I got to meet a lot of people and other athletes my age. It was an experience I will never forget and one I will not take for granted, as not a lot of people will get to have this experience.”

During her visit, Lauren participated in workshops designed to expand her leadership skills and professional network. The program featured sessions on career pathways in the sports and entertainment industries, filmmaking, and sports data analytics, as well as roundtable discussions with notable community leaders. These interactions helped Lauren gain valuable insights and connections that will benefit her both on and off the court.

Lauren’s involvement with the Court of Leaders will continue throughout the year, with ongoing virtual programming, mentorship opportunities, and additional events to foster her growth as an athlete and leader.

Speaking on Lauren’s achievement, CCS Athletic Director Jason Shelton said, “Lauren’s commitment to her skill development has brought her to the point where she has earned this opportunity to represent herself, her family, and our school at this type of event. As cliché as it may sound, Lauren is just as special of a young lady every day on our campus as she is on the court.”

For more information on the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Court of Leaders, please visit https://jr.nba.com

About Clarksville Christian School

Since its inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School (CCS) has focused on student spiritual development and the integration of STEM throughout all areas of its curriculum. Its aim has been to blend timeless principles for living with the most inspiring and advanced approaches to learning. CCS, accredited by NCSA and Cognia, seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith.

With nearly two dozen athletic teams, several clubs and student organizations, and many more extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere allows students to thrive in and out of the classroom. CCS is in the process of establishing a second campus location on Rossview Road as part of the mixed-use, master-planned Marcelina community.

For more information visit www.clarksvillechristianschool.org