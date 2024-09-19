Fort Campbell’s Retiree Appreciation Day Offers Health Screenings, Legal Services, and Benefits Info

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Directorate of Human Resources hosts annual Retiree Appreciation Day on September 21st, 2024 at the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Avenue.

The event takes place from 10:00am to 2:00pm and keeps retired service members, and their Families informed about the changes to their benefits and privileges. All military retirees are encouraged to participate, including those who were medically retired or who served in other military branches.

Doors open at 9:00am, and dozens of agencies and vendors will be available to provide information and services during the installation’s annual event. The ID card section will be open, and legal services will be available to provide powers of attorney and wills.

Among Retiree Appreciation Day’s most popular offerings is the on-site health fair where, along with other services and screenings, attendees can receive routine immunizations against pneumonia, RSV, and shingles.

For information about resources and services available from the Retirement Services Office, visit https://home.army.mil/campbell/rso